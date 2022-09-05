NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. NIO has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NIO stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

