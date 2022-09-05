Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q1 guidance at $1.09-1.13 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCL stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

