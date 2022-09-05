LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LITB opened at $0.99 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.