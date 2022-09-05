Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $726.03 million, a PE ratio of 224.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.