Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Purchases £1,042,538.47 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 52,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, with a total value of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 2,070 ($25.01) on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,125 ($25.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 377.05.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
