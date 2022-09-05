TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 12.5%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 100,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 131,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About TNR Gold

(Get Rating)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Read More

