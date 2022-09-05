Head-To-Head Contrast: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cadence Bank pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. F & M Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bank and F & M Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.17 $195.16 million $1.71 14.69 F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.77 $10.74 million $2.33 10.30

Analyst Ratings

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cadence Bank and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 0 4 1 3.20 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 17.35% 11.07% 1.08% F & M Bank 16.98% 8.99% 0.66%

Summary

Cadence Bank beats F & M Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About F & M Bank

(Get Rating)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

