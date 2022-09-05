Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Issued By Taglich Brothers

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of KULR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

