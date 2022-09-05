ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFRX shares. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.05.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

