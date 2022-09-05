Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $48.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $598.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.