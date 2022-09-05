Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $40.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.
TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.23 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
