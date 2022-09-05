Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $40.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.23 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.