Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 300.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a market capitalization of £474.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

Hunting Increases Dividend

About Hunting

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.