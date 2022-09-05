Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target at $73.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

FWONK opened at $63.80 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

