GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $10.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,619 shares of company stock valued at $212,337. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $5.90 on Friday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $918.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

