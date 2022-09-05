Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.