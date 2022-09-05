Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Ball Price Performance
BALL stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
