Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $791.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $791.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWWF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.80) to GBX 784 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Redrow Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

