Brokerages Set 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target at $19.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

