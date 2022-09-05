Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

