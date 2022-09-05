Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

