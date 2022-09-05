Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $224.33 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE ASR opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

