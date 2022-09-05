Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.74 on Monday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

