John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WLY opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.