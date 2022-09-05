Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.88. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

