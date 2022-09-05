REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

REVG stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $663.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.06.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.