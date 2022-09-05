Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 80.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.