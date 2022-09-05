Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phreesia Price Performance
Shares of PHR opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 80.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
