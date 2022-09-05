Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $596.13 million and a P/E ratio of -33.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

