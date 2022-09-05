John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%.

WLYB stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.72. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

