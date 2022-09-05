American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
AEO stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters
In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Read More
