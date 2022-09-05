AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.35-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $82.91 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -460.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

