Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $213.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $222.40.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.