GitLab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $267,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

