The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$90.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$72.94 and a 52-week high of C$115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

