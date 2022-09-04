Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $41.12 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

