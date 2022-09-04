Rhumbline Advisers Has $50.44 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Waters worth $50,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $298.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average of $323.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

