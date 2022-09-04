Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alcoa by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

