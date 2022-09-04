Quent Capital LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $151.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

