Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,309,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.