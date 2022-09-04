BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
BlackRock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $658.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $14,048,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
