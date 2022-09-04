BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $658.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.91.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $14,048,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

