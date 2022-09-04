Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.