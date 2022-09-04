Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

