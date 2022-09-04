Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Sysco by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

