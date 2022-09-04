BlackRock Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.72% of Cummins worth $2,522,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $212.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.