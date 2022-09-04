Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

