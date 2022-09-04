BlackRock Inc. Acquires 73,507 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $1,905,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

