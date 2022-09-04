Quent Capital LLC Purchases 196 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

