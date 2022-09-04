FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,262 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,392,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of FE opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

