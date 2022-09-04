BlackRock Inc. Buys 261,227 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.94% of Rockwell Automation worth $2,584,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $53,618,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

