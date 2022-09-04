Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,022 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $47,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

