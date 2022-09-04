Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,545,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 22.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 377,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.0 %

MDLZ opened at $60.73 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

