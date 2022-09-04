Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

